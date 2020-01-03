Storm Team 11: Soggy Friday, rain to light snow showers Saturday

Storm Team 11



Friday, January 3, 2020



Good morning!



A soggy day is in the forecast. There is a 90% chance of rain with cloudy skies throughout the day and into the overnight hours. Locally heavy rainfall is possible at times. High temperatures this afternoon will top out in the mid to upper 50s and dip into the mid to upper 40s overnight.



Saturday temperatures will be dropping throughout the day as a strong cold front passes through early. There is a 70% chance of rain, later switching to some snow showers as cold air moves in. Upper elevations have the best chance of accumulation near 1-2 inches. Overnight temperatures will drop near 27 degrees.



A few flurries are possible Sunday morning, otherwise clearing skies throughout the day and staying cold. High temperatures will only reach the low to mid 40s. Overnight temperatures drop into the mid 20s.



Rain chances return Monday. There is a 30% chance of rain with highs in the upper 40s. There is is 30% chance of rain and snow showers on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Wednesday we dry out with highs in the low 40s. Sunshine is in store Thursday with high temperatures near 50 degrees.

Have a great day!