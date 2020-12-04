Storm Team 11: Rain to reach region by midday

Soggy Friday

Rain is already nearby this morning mainly over Kentucky, with rain likely to spread into the Tri-Cities by midday today. Rain continues through the afternoon and evening giving us a cool and wet end to the week. The latest radar view is available here

Chilly Weekend

Given the faster timing of today’s weather maker, the weekend will be dry but chilly. Clouds will keep Saturday in the mid 40’s, while sunshine will give an added boost to high temperatures Sunday to near 50.

Winter Weather Returns

Another system will drive in colder air along with some scattered snow showers Monday. Moisture will be limited, but higher elevations could see light accumulations.