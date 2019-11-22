Storm Team 11: Soggy Friday and Saturday

Breaking News
Storm Team 11

Thursday, November 21, 2019

Some scattered showers will move in tonight with more coverage in the rain moving in overnight. Low: 45.

There is a 70% chance of rain on Friday. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a wet day, especially the first half of day. High: 56.

Overnight Friday, scattered shower activity continues with cloudy skies. Low: 47.

Saturday will be another wet day with an 80% rain chance and highs in the upper 50s. Sunday we dry out but stay chilly. High temperatures Sunday afternoon will struggle to get out of the 40s.

