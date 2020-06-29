Storm Team 11: Soggy first half of the work week at times

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, June 28, 2020

Keep the rain gear handy for the next several days thanks to a very active weather pattern!

We still may have a few showers or a storm overnight. The low near 68 degrees.



More clouds than sun for Monday with a 60% chance of rain and storms. It could rain at any time of the day, heavy in spots. A strong storm can’t be ruled out. The high near 82 degrees.



Mostly cloudy Monday night. Perhaps a little less in the way of rain. Scattered showers and storms are still possible. The low near 68 degrees.



Numerous showers and storms are anticipated Tuesday and even Wednesday with soaking rainfall in spots. Rainfall totals of at least 1 to 3 inches are anticipated on average through mid week. Those that get more have a risk of flooding. If you encounter flooding, always seek higher ground.



The rain may be more scattered in nature Thursday and Friday but there’s still some uncertainty as to how dry we’ll end up.