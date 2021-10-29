Storm Team 11: Soggy conditions expected this afternoon and evening

Soggy Afternoon & Evening

After a soggy early morning, conditions will briefly dry out today with a cloudy and cool afternoon. Showers will redevelop late this afternoon and evening with a soggy end to the day expected. With a breezy, cool and wet late afternoon and evening, conditions will be very unpleasant.

Wet Weather Continues

Conditions are expected to remain wet and cool Saturday morning with widespread light showers passing through. Overall, Saturday will be soggy and chilly with highs in the low to mid 50’s, 40’s in the mountains.

Trick-or-Treat

Sunday morning remains damp and wet with lingering showers and drizzle. Conditions will dry out throughout the day with mainly cloudy and cool conditions with temperatures in the upper 40’s to low 50’s during Sunday evening.

Fall Color Change

After reaching peak color in many areas, incoming rain and wind will begin to strip the color away this week. Tri-Cities can still expect some colorful conditions this week, but the rain and windy conditions are not going to be ideal for fall color. More details are here

