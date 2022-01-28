Storm Team 11: Snow this afternoon with quick accumulation, followed by brutal cold tonight

Winter Weather Today

Snow develops mid to late this afternoon with a quick ½” possible. An additional ½” to 1” is possible this evening through tonight.

Mountains likely see snow accumulations range from 2” to 5”+ due to continual upslope flow.

Brutal Cold

Cold arctic air will spill into the region this evening with temperatures expected to drop into the mid-teens in the Tri-Cities with single digits in the mountains. Wind chills will dip below zero in the mountains with single digit wind chills in the Tri-Cities.

Saturday remains very cold with highs only in the mid to upper 20’s, teens in the mountains. Wind chill values will range from the teens in the Tri-Cities to the single digits to near 0 in the mountains.

Warm-up Next Week

Perfect timing for a warming trend coming early to mid-next week. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 50’s Tuesday into Wednesday.

