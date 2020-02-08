Storm Team 11: Snow showers this evening, clearing overnight

Storm Team 11

Saturday, February 8, 2020



Good evening!



This evening, a few scattered snow showers may be lingering around. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Avery, Madison, Mitchell, and Yancey counties in NC through midnight.

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will give way to mostly clear skies overnight. Lows will be near 26 degrees.



As temperatures drop below freezing overnight, any moisture on roads and cars may refreeze. Watch out for areas of black ice, or a thin layer of ice on roadways. Areas of freezing fog may develop overnight as well, freezing on contact with cars, trees, and other surfaces.



Sunday will shape up to be a beautiful day. Highs will be near 53 degrees with lots of sunshine! Overnight although, clouds return as lows near 36 degrees.



Once again, a very active and wet pattern returns for the next work week.



Monday a 70% chance of rain begins, and high rain chances continue through Thursday. Highs will gradually warm from the low 50s to the upper 50s by Thursday.



Rainfall amounts by Tuesday evening will near an inch on average.



Heavier batches of rain are expected Wednesday into Thursday. By Thursday, some locations may see up to 2-4 inches of rain. Flooding will be a concern once again next week as grounds are already saturated and more rain is on the way.



Conditions will improve next Friday into Saturday with highs in the upper 40s near 50 degrees.



Have a great evening!