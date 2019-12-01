Storm Team 11: Snow showers move in this evening, Winter weather alerts in effect for some

Storm Team 11

Sunday, December 1, 2019

Good afternoon!

After rain clears this morning, this afternoon we will see a brief period of clearing skies. High temperatures today will top out in the upper 50s. By this evening, rain and snow showers will begin to move in.

Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid 30s. There is a 70% chance of scattered snow showers overnight into Monday morning.

Monday temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 30s, but will feel much colder with windy conditions. Winds will be out of the west around 10-20 mph. There is a 70% chance of snow showers. Some snow may switch over to rain in the afternoon around the Tri-Cities, but remain snow throughout the day for the mountains.

There is a Winter Storm Warning in effect for the far east Tennessee mountains. Snowfall totals are forecast to be 3-5″ with localized amount of 5-8″. This continues from 7 p.m this evening until 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for parts of southwest Virginia and northwest North Carolina. Snowfall totals are expected to be around 2-3″. This continues from midnight tonight until 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

With gusty conditions expected, visibility will be greatly reduced making for hazardous driving conditions. Winds will be out of the west around 15-20 mph for the Tri-Cities. Upper elevations will be breezier with winds around 20-30 mph and gusting up to 40 mph.

When you combine the cold temperatures and wind, you get the wind chill temperature. These conditions will make it feel much colder than it is, making Monday a blustery and frigid day.

Tuesday will remain cold and cloudy with a few isolated flurries possible. High temperatures will top out in the upper 40s.