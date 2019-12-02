Storm Team 11: Snow showers Monday lead to very light accumulation in the Tri-Cities, Much heavier snow expected in mountains

Storm Team 11 Forecast:



Snow showers have started in some of the mountains tonight. The snow will really pile up in some the higher elevations Monday!



Gusty westerly winds will continue tonight with light rain. Cold air will eventually catch up to the moisture allowing light rain to switch to snow showers overnight and early Monday for the highest elevations first. Temperatures will be near 34 degrees at sunrise in the Tri-Cities but in the upper 20s to near 30 in the mountains.



Blowing snow showers are in the forecast throughout much of Monday. The high of 39 degrees will come at midnight with temperatures in the 30s the rest of the day. Wind chill values will be in the teens and 20s! As far as snow is concerned, very little impacts are expected in the Tri-Cities. Road temperatures will be above freezing for the morning commute so that’ll be the saving grace. However, visibility will be lower than usual given the strong winds. Conditions will get exponentially worse especially above 3,500 feet.





Here’s how much snow we’re expecting as of Sunday evening:

A Trace to 1 inch for the Tri-Cities on average, including much of southern Scott and Washington County, VA. Little to no accumulation sticking to the roads but some snow will stick to the grass and cars.

1 to 3 inches of snow east of I-26 in Tennessee, especially above 2,500 feet.

1 to 3 inches of snow throughout much of southwest Virginia.

A swath of 3 to 6 inches of snow is expected along the spine of the Appalachian Mountains above 3,500 feet, especially on northwest-facing slopes *NOTE: Some places above 4,000 feet could see a good 7 to 9 inches.*

There could be another bullseye near High Knob in Virginia and Black Mountain in Kentucky and over toward Tazewell County, VA.

Snow showers will continue especially in the mountains Monday night with even some flurries possible through Tuesday morning. Lows Tuesday morning will be in the mid 20s to low 30s with wind chills in the teens to near 20 degrees.

It’s expected to remain cloudy and cold Tuesday with highs struggling to reach 40 degrees in the Tri-Cities.



We should finally notice a warming trend Wednesday and especially by Thursday afternoon as sunshine returns.