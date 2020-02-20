Storm Team 11: Snow showers likely Thursday, Highest accumulations in the mountains

Storm Team 11 Forecast:



Get ready for a dose of wintry weather Thursday!

Increasing clouds tonight. Getting cooler, but it stays dry. Lows around 33 degrees toward morning.



Cloudy and colder Thursday. Moisture will start increasing as we go throughout the morning. The commute to work before 9 AM should be fine for most but conditions could start going downhill in the mountains of east Tennessee and North Carolina around sunrise. There is a Winter Weather Advisory of the higher elevations in far east Tennessee and North Carolina. Slick roads are a good bet in this region throughout the day.

For the rest of our area, moisture will start moving in mid to late Thursday morning. It could start as light rain in the lower elevations, including the Tri-Cities, but snow showers are anticipated for much of the region.

It’s worth noting that moisture looks much more limited the farther north you go with very little accumulations expected near Wise, Grundy and southeast Kentucky. The Tri-Cities could see snowfall amounts ranging from a trace or maybe a dusting to 1.5 inches especially on grassy surfaces.



Road conditions don’t look bad outside of the higher elevations of east Tennessee into North Carolina. Those in the mountains should plan on 2 to 5 inches of snow, especially once you get above 4,000 feet. A couple spots near the highest peaks could see closer to half a foot of snow.

Mostly cloudy as snow showers come to an end Thursday evening. Very cold with lows around 20 degrees.



Mostly sunny with a cold February day on tap Friday. The high around 41 degrees.



We should inch our way up to 50 degrees or so Saturday with another bright day. The air continues to moderate heading into early next week. Rain returns Monday with possibility of a wintry mix in the mountains early in the day.