Storm Team 11: Snow showers in spots continue until early Sunday as winds stay blustery, Sun returns by afternoon

Storm Team 11 Forecast:



Scattered snow showers likely tonight with blustery and colder conditions. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in the east Tennessee and North Carolina mountains. It’s in that area where we have the best chance of light accumulations. Snow totals could end up around 2 inches in the highest elevations above 4,000 feet (including SW Virginia) with most of the rest of us seeing no more than a Trace to 1 inch through Sunday morning.

A High Wind Warning is also in effect for the North Carolina High Country. Winds could gust upwards of 60 mph. The low near 30 degrees but it will feel closer to 20 degrees with the wind.

A few flurries through early Sunday morning before it turns sunny by late morning and early afternoon. Still breezy and cold though with a high of 44 degrees.

A starry sky most of Sunday night. More clouds could roll in overnight. Very cold. A low of 26 degrees.

Mostly sunny for Monday with a pretty typical early January feel. The high approaches 50 degrees. Our next weather maker is due in very late Monday night/Tuesday morning providing some light wintry mix for some. Highs in the 40s.



As of now, warmer 50s and 60s are in the cards late next week. Stay tuned!