Storm Team 11: Snow ends this morning, staying blustery and cold all day long

Winter Cold Continues

Snow showers will continue this morning for the Tri-Cities, while snow will likely continue into the afternoon for the mountains. Little to no additional accumulation is expected.

Temperatures will be cold, with blustery conditions keeping wind chill values in the single digits in the mountains, low to mid teens in the Tri-Cities.

Tonight

Conditions clear with mid to upper teens.

Weekday Warm-Up

With sunshine back, Wednesday will be bright and beautiful but cold with mid 40’s. We will get to enjoy one 50 degree day on Thursday before another system brings back the clouds and a rain threat for Friday.

Weekend Outlook

Scattered showers will be possible both Saturday and Sunday, although timing and impact remain very uncertain with inconsistencies in computer models.