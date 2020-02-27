Storm Team 11: Snow ends, staying blustery and cold

Snow
showers end this morning, but a blustery breeze hangs on much of the
day keeping those chill values in the 20’s. Actual highs are
expected in the upper 30’s in the Tri-Cities, with 20’s in the
mountains.
Winter
Weather Friday
Another
fast moving disturbance brings back the winter weather, with
rain/snow showers for the Tri-Cities, with mainly mountain snow
showers. Accumulations will be likely for the mountains, while
Tri-Cities could see a dusting to a half inch.
Weekend
Weather
Snow
showers linger Saturday morning, while conditions clear Saturday
afternoon along with a bright and beautiful Sunday.