Storm Team 11: Snow ends, staying blustery and cold

Snow showers end this morning, but a blustery breeze hangs on much of the day keeping those chill values in the 20’s. Actual highs are expected in the upper 30’s in the Tri-Cities, with 20’s in the mountains.

Winter Weather Friday

Another fast moving disturbance brings back the winter weather, with rain/snow showers for the Tri-Cities, with mainly mountain snow showers. Accumulations will be likely for the mountains, while Tri-Cities could see a dusting to a half inch.

Weekend Weather

Snow showers linger Saturday morning, while conditions clear Saturday afternoon along with a bright and beautiful Sunday.

