Storm Team 11: Snow coverage increasing this afternoon

Winter Weather

Snow is moving in along with blustery and cold conditions. Accumulations will be gradual through the day with around an inch possible today in the Tri-Cities, with several inches possible in the mountains by the end of the day.

Snow continues on and off throughout tonight and into Tuesday, with a total of 1 to 2 inches in the Tri-Cities, 6 to 12 inches in the mountains.

Winter Cold

Blustery and cold conditions expected all day long today temperatures dropping into the low to mid 30’s along with gusty winds, leading to wind chills in the 20’s in the Tri-Cities, teens in the mountains.

Blustery and cold weather continues through Tuesday with temperatures in the 20’s and 30’s along with wind chills in the teens.

Changes this week

Conditions quiet down Wednesday and Thursday with a warming trend into Thursday. Another system will bring back the rain and snow Friday, with an extra dose of cold air this weekend.>