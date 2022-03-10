Winter weather makes a comeback this weekend with a strong arctic front expected to arrive Saturday morning. Moisture surges northward ahead of the front Friday night with widespread rain likely. The arctic chill will quickly transform our region into a winter wonderland.

Expect a quick accumulation early Saturday once the air turns cold enough. Snow rates will overcome initial melting, so a quick dusting to an inch is possible.

Snow will continue through the morning, although accumulations will become more gradual and likely to taper off early in the afternoon.

Snow totals will range from 1 inch on the low end, to 3 inches on the high end in the Tri-Cities. Blue Ridge Mountains will see a range from around 2 to 4 inches, while northern SW VA and along the KY/VA border could see as much as 3 to 5 inches.

With a sudden drop in temperatures, road conditions will deteriorate quickly Saturday morning. Most areas will be below freezing by Saturday morning around sunrise.

Air temperatures will continue to plummet into the 20s by the afternoon with wind chills in the teens.

Low temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid-teens in the Tri-Cities, with single digits in the higher elevations.

