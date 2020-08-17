Storm Team 11: Small reprieve from the humidity

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Sunday, August 16, 2020

A brief weather maker will kick off some widely scattered showers and storms tonight, especially in Kentucky and Virginia. A few passing showers are possible in the Tri-Cities later with some fog possible toward morning. The low near 65 degrees.

After some morning fog in spots, expect partly to mostly sunny skies Monday. A noticeably less humid feel to the air as well. The high at 84 degrees.

Fair skies and comfortable temperatures Monday night with a low around 60 degrees.

The moisture starts to return Tuesday. Morning sunshine will likely give way to at least a few showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Right now, we have a 30% chance of rain. The high at 84 degrees.

We have a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms at times under a mix of sun and clouds the rest of the workweek.