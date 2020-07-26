Storm Team 11: Slow moving storms in spots through evening with the return of scattered storms Monday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Sunday, July 26, 2020

Happy Sunday! It will be a hot and humid day with partly cloudy skies. Watch for another round of slow moving afternoon and evening thunderstorms in spots capable of producing very heavy rain and even some gusty winds. A high of 89 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies with widely scattered storms possible through the evening hours. The low at 68 degrees.

Monday brings a pretty similar day overall with partly cloudy skies along with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. The high near 90 degrees.

More of a widespread rain and storm threat is possible Tuesday as our next weather maker approaches. It may get hung up over our region mid to late week keeping rain chances elevated most days.