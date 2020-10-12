Storm Team 11: Slow go of the clearing to start the workweek

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Sunday, October 11, 2020

Scattered showers continue before tapering off by around midnight or so. We'll have enough available moisture in place that we can expect low clouds/fog and drizzle around during the overnight into Monday morning. The low around 63 degrees.

Light showers and drizzle around especially through about midday Monday followed by gradual clearing in the afternoon with some sunshine. The high around 77 degrees.

It starts out mostly clear Monday evening before a quick moving system increases the cloud cover late. Passing showers are expected late mainly after midnight until just before sunrise Tuesday. We'll be in the mid to upper 50s first thing Tuesday.

Becoming mostly sunny by Tuesday afternoon. You'll notice a less humid and more comfortable feel with slightly cooler temperatures. A high at 71 degrees.

Sunny skies Wednesday means temperatures in the low 40s early in the day will top out in the mid 70s.

Clouds may start to increase Thursday as our next weather maker approaches. At least a few showers are possible late Thursday into part of Friday ahead of colder air which starts funneling in Friday. We may have our first widespread frost of the season by the weekend.

Stay tuned!