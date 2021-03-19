Storm Team 11: Slow clearing trend later today and tonight, Beautiful but frosty weekend

While severe weather can happen at any time of the year, there are two peaks for our region.

One peak is in the spring and another in the fall. These are time periods where synoptic scale systems (large systems) influence our weather, temperatures are warmer, and moisture can be high. These are just some of the many ingredients for severe weather.

March, April, and May typically have the most severe weather events.

As cold and warms front pass through, they can kick of severe storms, tornadoes, and gusty winds this time of year.

Severe weather includes tornadoes, lightning, flooding, damaging winds, and hail.

When severe weather threatens, we may see tornado, severe thunderstorm, or flood watches and warnings issued.

Have multiple ways to receive alerts!