Storm Team 11: Slippery roads and frigid temperatures overnight as snow ends

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Friday, December 25, 2020



Merry Christmas to you and your family!



Snow showers and flurries will still be around at times this evening. Slow clearing overnight. Bitterly cold with a low between 6 and 10 degrees. Wind chills between 0 and -15 degrees. Watch out for more slick spots after the additional light snow accumulation from today.



Abundant sunshine returns Saturday. However, it will still be a cold day. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Closer to 50 degrees Sunday with a gradual increase in clouds later in the day.



A chance of flurries or wintry mix switching to scattered rain showers Monday morning.



Watching our next big weather maker around New Year’s Eve. Rain may end as snow. Stay tuned!