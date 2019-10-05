Storm Team 11: Slightly cooler today, few showers

Storm Team 11:

Saturday October 5, 2019

Good morning!



A few showers are possible this afternoon. An increase in cloud cover throughout the day will keep us a little cooler. Highs will be in the upper 70s, near 80 degrees. Upper elevations will struggle to warm into the 60s today.



Tonight a few showers remain possible with lows in the upper 50s.



Sunday cloud cover will roll in. There is a 60% chance of scattered showers throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight Sunday, temperatures will be near 60 degrees.



Monday the next system moves through. Scattered showers will persist throughout the day. There is a 70% chance of rain. Highs will be near 71 degrees with mostly cloudy conditions. Overnight Monday temperatures will drop into the upper 40s.



Any rain leftover will clear out Tuesday morning. Highs will be in the low 70s with afternoon sunshine.



Have a great Saturday!