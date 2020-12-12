Storm Team 11: Slight rain chance tonight, much more rain around late Sunday night

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, December 12, 2020



A few passing showers around tonight mainly during the evening before ending late. Cloudy and mild. A low of 47 degrees.



Morning clouds should give way to a better chance of sunshine by the afternoon for most. The Tri-Cities may reach the 60s for the 4th day in a row, which isn’t unheard of. The high at 61 degrees with mid to upper 50s elsewhere.



Clouds return Sunday night with rain becoming likely late, especially after midnight. Lows in the 30s to near 40 degrees Monday morning.



As colder air meets up with a little bit of leftover moisture, some snow may mix in over the highest elevations near Wise and perhaps the mountains of far east Tennessee and North Carolina through early afternoon Monday. It looks like a cold rain for the most part in the Tri-Cities through Monday morning with perhaps a few flakes mixing closer to lunch.



Snowfall accumulations should mainly be confined to areas above 4,500 feet with up to 2 inches on average in those locations, especially to the northwest of the Tri-Cities. Temperatures will mostly be in the low 40s Monday, 30s in the mountains under mostly cloudy skies a brisk northwest wind at times.



Briefly sunnier Tuesday with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Another storm system moves in Wednesday. Rain may mix or change over to snow showers, but it really depends on how much cold air moves back into the area. Stay tuned! Otherwise, it looks cloudy and cold Wednesday with highs up to 40 degrees.



Clouds and a few flurries are possible Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 30s.