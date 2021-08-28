Storm Team 11: Slight chance of rain this weekend as we bake in the late August heat

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

August 28, 2021



Summary

A ridge of high pressure centered over the Appalachian mountains will keep pumping in the heat and humidity. However, rain chances will be minimal. A few very isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible. As Hurricane Ida moves toward Tennessee Tuesday and Wednesday, our rain chances go up by mid week!



Record Heat Possible Saturday

Lots of sun and heat on this Saturday. Only isolated thundershowers are in the forecast this afternoon simply due to the heat and humidity. We have a 20% chance of rain, especially in southwest Virginia and eastern Kentucky. A high of 93 degrees is expected in the Tri-Cities, which is near the record high for the date of 94 degrees set in 1953. Highs between 88 and 90 degrees in most of southwest Virginia with low to mid 80s in the higher elevations.



A few clouds tonight. Patchy fog late. A low of 65 to 67 degrees outside of the mountains.



Staying Hot and Humid Sunday and Monday

Mostly sunny, hot and humid Sunday. A 20% rain chance or less. A high of 93 degrees in the Tri-Cities. The record high will be a little harder to reach. It’s 96 degrees. Temperatures top out in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees in most other places.



Turning partly cloudy Monday afternoon with a few spotty afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms as we have another day topping out in the low 90s.

Tropical Rains Approach Tuesday and Wednesday

Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall Sunday or Sunday night in Louisiana as a major hurricane. Catastrophic impacts are possible. The system will slow down as it moves inland spreading the heavy rainfall northeast. The remnant circulation is expected to move in middle Tennessee by Tuesday and then very close to our area Wednesday. Expect our rain chances to really go up by Tuesday night and Wednesday. Periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms are anticipated. Localized flooding and some severe weather is a possibility. The clouds and rain Wednesday will likely keep our highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees.



Late Next Week

Scattered showers and storms are still possible Thursday as a separate weather maker may keep moisture over our area.



We should dry out mostly by Friday with at least some humidity relief.



