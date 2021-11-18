Storm Team 11: Skies clear tonight, Turning colder

Summary

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for a colder end to the workweek, a very slight warm up in the afternoons over the weekend, followed by cold snap early next week right before Thanksgiving. Showers end this evening and skies clear late. Hopefully that leads to good sky conditions for the almost total lunar eclipse. The best time will be around 4 AM. Look in the western sky for a dimmer, red moon. It will be cold. A low of 28 to 30 degrees.



Sunny and Cooler Friday

The sun returns Friday. Sunny and chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 40s, upper 30s in the mountains.



It will be clear and cold Friday night. A few high clouds toward morning. The low around 25 to 27 degrees.



Weekend Forecast

We’ll have partly cloudy skies Saturday. Cool with highs in the low to mid 50s. The low around 32 degrees.



Mostly cloudy Sunday. Rain moves in, especially during the second half of the day and at night. The high around 56 degrees.



Next Week

Rain showers continue Monday morning and end with snow flurries in the mountains. The high around 39 degrees. Lows in the low 20s.



Flurries may continue particularly in the mountains Tuesday.



It looks like temperatures moderate a bit as we head toward Thanksgiving.