Storm Team 11: Significantly colder tonight, Clouds return Friday ahead of Saturday’s rain

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

January 16, 2020



Good evening! Mostly clear tonight with much colder temperatures. A northwest breeze between 5 and 10 mph will make it feel a few degrees colder than what the thermometer says. A low around 26 degrees in the Tri-Cities.

Sunshine Friday morning as high level clouds start moving in. Thicker clouds arrive during the afternoon and evening. Chilly but dry. The high near 48 degrees.

Cloudy and chilly but not quite as cold Friday night. No moisture just yet with a low of 37 degrees.



Overcast skies Saturday and breezy at times with rain likely during the afternoon through early evening. There is an 80% chance of rain. It could start and end as a light wintry mix, including freezing rain or snow showers, especially in North Carolina, but any snow or ice accumulation should be little to none. The high near 53 degrees in the Tri-Cities while the higher elevations stay in the low to mid 40s. Any moisture dries up by early Sunday morning.

Colder air starts moving in late Saturday night with lows in the lower 30s. Starting Sunday, highs won’t get out of the 30s in most spots. The coldest days will be Monday and Tuesday with highs near freezing and lows in the teens.

The air should moderate a bit Wednesday afternoon and especially Thursday afternoon.

Take care and stay warm!