Storm Team 11: Significant spring warm up arrives next few days

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Sunday, April 25, 2021

Clouds Are Gone This Evening - CoolerAfter slow clearing today, we ended the day with some sunshine. Get ready for a beautiful start to the workweek as a warming trend kicks into high gear.

Turning mainly clear sky this evening. Cooler and becoming chilly late. Patchy frost is possible in some of the colder spots. Lows uniformly between 38 and 40 degrees across the region early Monday.

Much Warmer Through WednesdayAbundant sunshine for Monday as we warm up quickly. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s in southwest Virginia with mid to upper 70s in the Tri-Cities. It will be dry the next few days so enjoy.

A clear evening with increasing high clouds late. Not quite as cool. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

We'll start to see a few more clouds Tuesday, but more sun than clouds is still expected. Toasty highs in the low to possibly mid 80s in the Tri-Cities with upper 70s in southwest Virginia.

Clouds from our next weather maker will begin affecting our region Wednesday. We'll have times of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be just as warm as Tuesday. If we see a shower Wednesday, it'd be quick and should be confined to our far northern zones of southwest Virginia near the Kentucky and West Virginia border.

Late Week Rain ThreatMostly cloudy for Thursday. We'll still top out in the low 80s in the Tri-Cities with scattered showers late in the day and especially at night. A few storms are possible through Friday morning.

The best chance for steady rain at this point looks to be the first part of Friday but we will keep showers in the forecast throughout the day. There is a 60% chance of rain. This should cool us down into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A slight chance of a shower Saturday but it is trending drier.