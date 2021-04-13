Storm Team 11: Showers will be passing through the region this afternoon

LIVE NOW /
Showers Return 

A fast-moving disturbance will drift through the region today kicking off some passing showers this afternoon.  Temperatures will remain mild with highs near 70 in the Tri-Cities, low 60s in the mountains.   

Widespread Rain Threat 

Showers will become more widespread during the afternoon and evening Wednesday.  Temperatures will be cooler in the upper 60’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 50’s in the mountains. You will be able to track the showers with our interactive radar.    

 Cooler Changes Ahead 

Our weather pattern will deliver cooler changes Thursday into Friday.  Expect temperatures to be below average with upper 50’s Thursday, low 60’s Friday.  

Weekend Outlook 

Scattered showers will be around Saturday and Sunday along with cool low 60’s in the Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains.  

