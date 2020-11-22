Storm Team 11: Showers tonight lead to a cooler and drier Monday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Saturday, November 21, 2020

Turning mostly cloudy overnight. Not as cold as a result. A low of 39 degrees in the Tri-Cities with many others spots waking up in the low to even mid 40s.

Mainly cloudy Sunday with peeks of sunshine especially early in the day. Mild with a high of 64 degrees, low to mid 50s in the mountains. Showers will start moving in from the northwest late afternoon and early evening if you live near Jonesville and Wise.

Otherwise, any showers generally hold off until after sunset for the rest of our area. There is a 70% chance of rain Sunday night until about 2 AM. Temperatures will be in the lower 40s Monday morning.

Clouds early Monday will give way to more sunshine as we go throughout the day. Cooler with highs in the low to possibly mid 50s and 40s in the mountains.

Milder Tuesday all the way through at least the Thanksgiving holiday.

Our next system swings through Wednesday giving us another solid rain chance Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night. Almost all of the rain looks to be done by early Thursday (Thanksgiving) morning.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend!