Storm Team 11: Showers through Monday morning, Turning partly cloudy later in the day

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, April 19, 2020

Cloudy skies tonight as rain gradually works into the region, especially late. The steadiest rain is expected in east Tennessee and North Carolina where rain totals could approach 1 inch in spots through Monday morning. Rain looks to be more scattered in nature as you work your way up to Wise. Therefore, rain totals will be lower the farther north you go. While there will be severe weather across the deep south, we will not have any. The low temperature near 47 degrees.



Morning clouds and areas of rain expected to give way to slow clearing Monday afternoon. Most of us will see sunshine by the end of the day. The high at 64 degrees.



Clear to partly cloudy skies Monday night. Cool with a low of 44 degrees.



Partly cloudy and breezy Tuesday with passing showers as a weak system swings through. We have just a 30% chance of rain. If you do see rain, it looks very light. The high near 65 degrees.



As we clear out Tuesday night, more frost is possible early Wednesday with lows in the 30s. Sunny skies most of Wednesday will bring highs in the mid to upper 60s.



Rain chances go up again by Thursday or perhaps as early as late Wednesday night.



Have a great week!