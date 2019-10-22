Storm Team 11: Showers overnight linger into the morning







Storm Team 11

Monday, October 21, 2019

Happy Monday!



Tonight, showers with a few downpours are mainly expected, but a few rumbles of thunder can not be ruled out. Shower activity will continue through tomorrow morning. There is an 80% chance of rain. Breezy conditions will continue into the night around 5-15 mph from the south. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.



Rain chances remain mainly for the first half of Tuesday. The front will clear by the afternoon and we will begin to see some clearing. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s.



Overnight Tuesday, clear skies are in the forecast with low temperatures in the upper 30s.



Sunshine and very pleasant conditions are in store for Wednesday and Thursday!



Have a great evening!





