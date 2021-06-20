Storm Team 11: Showers mainly hug the mountains today

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, June 20, 2021



Happy Father’s Day! Summer also officially begins today and it will feel like it with all the warmth and humidity.

Showers Clip Us Sunday

Clouds mixed with some sunshine is in the cards for Sunday. There will be off and on light showers today near the mountains so you might want to bring the rain gear to Roan Mountain if you’re heading to the Rhododendron Festival. There is a 30% chance of rain overall but a majority of southwest Virginia should stay dry. A few spotty thundershowers may reach the Tri-Cities toward late afternoon and early evening. Highs in the low to mid 80s with 70s in the mountains.

Occasional cloud cover tonight with a stray shower or two possible.



Hot and Humid Monday with Storms Around Later

Partly cloudy Monday. Hot and breezy with highs in the mid 80s in southwest Virginia, upper 80s to near 90 degrees in the Tri-Cities. There could be a few spotty showers in the morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will start to pop up in the afternoon and increase as the day goes on. While there is a 60% chance of rain, there will be plenty of dry time and some of you won’t get rain until nighttime as a system moves in from the west. A couple storms could be strong or severe with strong winds the main potential threat from Monday afternoon through early Tuesday.

Cooler Rain Tuesday

It will be a cooler rain Tuesday with clouds and showers much of the day. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Some sunshine in the afternoon as drier air moves in. We’ll knock the humidity out of the air by Tuesday night and Wednesday. Lows are back in the 50s Wednesday morning.



Mid and Late Week Outlook

A delightful Wednesday with plenty of sunshine with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees.



Warming up again late in the week. Rain chances may start to show up again as early as Friday.