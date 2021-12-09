Storm Team 11: Showers in spots Friday morning, Rain and storms Saturday

Summary

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for a warm up for the next day or two. That will coincide with a few bouts of rainfall, the heaviest being around midday Saturday before the other shoe drops! The second half of the weekend will be colder despite the sunshine. Once again the chill won’t last long before it starts feeling like spring again by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Not as Cold Tonight

Increasing clouds overnight. A few showers are possible after 2 or 3 AM. Lows ranging from the mid 30s in parts of the Tri-Cities to low to mid 40s elsewhere with temperatures rising toward daybreak.

Spotty Showers Friday

Mainly cloudy Friday with scattered quick moving showers mainly during the morning. Some drizzle or sprinkles may continue into the afternoon. A lot of people get missed by the rain. If you get rain, it will mostly be light. We’re expecting just a couple quick downpours around. Warmer with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s, around 62 to 64 degrees in the Tri-Cities.

Mostly cloudy Friday night. Scattered showers possible late particularly near the Kentucky/Virginia line. A very mild night for December with lows in the low to mid 50s!

Warm and Windy with Rain and Possible Storms Saturday

Limited sunshine is possible Saturday morning before a potent system races in from the west. It will likely give us a quick shot of rain and even some thunderstorms mainly from 10 AM to 3 PM. A couple strong to severe storms are possible with the main focal point to our west. We’ll keep an eye on that. Highs in the low to mid 60s in the mountains and in southwest Virginia with upper 60s to near 70 degrees expected in the Tri-Cities. The record high for the date is 72 degrees. Showers may linger until late afternoon in spots. Clouds stick around most of Saturday night even as the moisture departs but cold air will quickly move in. We’ll have upper 20s Sunday morning!

Chilly Sunday and Most of Monday with Sunshine

A few clouds early Sunday morning followed by a sunny sky. Highs mostly in the low to mid 40s, around 47 degrees in the Tri-Cities.

We’ll start off Monday in the mid 20s before climbing into the mid 50s for most locations.

Warming Up Starting Tuesday

From there, the warmer, spring-like feel returns. Highs are back to at least 60 or 62 degrees Tuesday. Even warmer Wednesday. Most of next week should be dry!