Storm Team 11: Showers end Monday morning before sunshine returns in afternoon

Showers End
Scattered showers will end this morning followed by some afternoon sunshine along with seasonable mid-60s in the Tri-Cities, mid-50s in the mountains.
Quick Warm-Up
A southwesterly wind and sunshine will bring some extra warmth to the region Tuesday with some 70’s.
Winter Cold
It will feel like a blast from the past with winter cold air arriving Wednesday along with some mountain snow showers. Conditions will be blustery and cold with temperatures dropping into the 40’s in the Tri-Cities, while wind chill values will be in the 30’s, 20’s in the mountains.
Wet Weekend
A rainmaker is coming Saturday with widespread rain expected during the day. Showers will linger Sunday morning. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the upper 60’s.
