Storm Team 11: Showers end this morning, staying breezy and cool this afternoon

Staying Cool

Scattered showers will be around through mid-morning, drying out by midday with afternoon sunshine. A cool breeze will keep it feeling more like March with highs in the low 60’s for Tri-Cities, upper 40’s in the mountains.

Mother’s Day Weekend

Rain chances will remain low with only some spotty showers Saturday, and relatively dry Sunday. Temperatures remain cool Saturday afternoon with low 60’s, while spring warmth makes a comeback Sunday with a warm afternoon in the upper 70’s.

Showers are Back

Showers are back Monday morning with widespread rain expected. Condition dry out Tuesday with another system expected to increase our rain chances Wednesday into Thursday.

