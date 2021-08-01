Storm Team 11: Showers end from north to south, Skies start to clear by tonight

Summary

As we slowly wring out the moisture today, we’ll keep plenty of clouds for much of the day with scattered showers mainly ending by mid afternoon. Briefly drier Monday before the rain opportunities return.



Most of Sunday Looks Gloomy – Cooler

Showers continue through mid afternoon in spots, mainly across northeast Tennessee and North Carolina before sinking south. Drier air moves in later in the day from the north, which should lead to a slow increase in sunshine. A bit of a breeze from time to time out of the west and northwest. A high near 82 degrees in the Tri-Cities with 70s in southwest Virginia and the mountains.

Drying Out Tonight

Partly cloudy and mild tonight. There may be a stray shower at best. As temperatures cool a bit, areas of fog are expected. A low near 60 in the Tri-Cities with mid to upper 50s in southwest Virginia.

Pleasant Start to the Workweek

More sun and lower humidity on the way Monday! Nice and dry. Highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees in southwest Virginia, around 84 degrees in the Tri-Cities.

Unsettled Again at Times Around Mid Week

A trough sets up over the Midwest and Ohio Valley giving us a continued stretch of near to slightly below average temperatures along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. It looks like Tuesday and Wednesday will feature the best chances.



Late Week Outlook

Spottier coverage of showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon and early evening by Friday. This means more heat!