Storm Team 11: Showers early week ahead of heavier rain mid week

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, September 19, 2021



Summary

The muggy factor remains on high for the first couple days of the workweek even though temperatures won’t be as hot. Occasional showers or a thunderstorm is possible Monday and especially Tuesday, but rain and some thunderstorms are likely Wednesday as our next weather maker swings through. After the rain, temperatures drop like a rock, which is right on cue since fall officially begins Wednesday at 3:21 PM!

Clouds Tonight

Mostly cloudy tonight. Warm and muggy for mid September. Lows mostly in the mid 60s, near 60 degrees in the mountains.

Peeks of Sun Monday, A Quick Shower or Storm Possible

More clouds than sun Monday. A bit breezy at times as a downsloping wind comes off the North Carolina mountains. This should keep the best chance of showers during the day away from the immediate Tri-Cities and it also means a bubble of warmth for east Tennessee with a high of 82 degrees. However, southwest Virginia communities will max out in the mid to upper 70s, upper 60s to near 70 degrees in the mountains. A few passing showers or a thunderstorm is possible during the day, mainly east and west of the Tri-Cities.



Cloudy with scattered showers around Monday night. A low between 62 and 65 degrees.



Showers Increase Tuesday

A mix of sun and clouds Tuesday as showers and a few thunderstorms dot the landscape at times. We have a 60% chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s in the mountains, low to mid 70s in southwest Virginia and around 78 to 80 degrees in the Tri-Cities.