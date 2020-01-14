Storm Team 11: Showers continue into tomorrow, big changes this weekend

Storm Team 11



Tuesday, January 14, 2020



Happy Tuesday!



A few showers will pass through this evening into the overnight hours. Temperatures will dip near 51 degrees. Some areas of patchy fog may develop overnight and hang around for your Wednesday morning commute.



Highs tomorrow will be on the mild side once again near 66 degrees. There is a 70% chance at scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder as well. It will stay cloudy throughout the day, but clearing will begin overnight Wednesday. Low temperatures will cool near 43 degrees.



Thursday is looking to be a gorgeous day. Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast with highs near 50 degrees. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s.



The next weather maker is set to move in late Friday into Saturday. Say goodbye to the spring-like warmth, as this system will bring some major changes.



Highs on Friday will be in the mid 40s with mostly cloudy skies. We may see a bit of a wintry mix late Friday night into early Saturday. Mainly rain is in store Saturday with highs in the upper 40s.



Behind this system the winter, cold air moves in. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 40s. Overnight Sunday, temperatures will drop into the low 20 and we may even see some teens.



Monday and Tuesday stay bitterly cold in the 30s for the afternoon.

Have a great evening!

