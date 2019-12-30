Storm Team 11: Showers clearing this morning, breezy and chilly afternoon

Storm Team 11



Monday, December 30, 2019



Good morning!



After heavy and gusty showers moved through early this morning, expect clearing skies throughout the day. Temperatures will remain in the upper 40s and 50s throughout the day. It will be a chilly and breezy day. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10-20 mph.



Overnight expect partly cloudy skies with lows near 32 degrees.

Breezy conditions stick around for Tuesday as winds remain out of the southwest around 10-20 mph. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast with highs near 43 degrees.



For New Years Eve celebrations, temperatures will be in the 30s in the evening, eventually dropping near 27 degrees. Winds will be near 10 mph.



New Years Day highs will be in the mid 40s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will finally begin to decrease.



Rain chances return Thursday and continue into the weekend.



Have a great day!