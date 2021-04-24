Storm Team 11: Showers at times tonight, A bit cool Sunday as skies slowly clear

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, April 24, 2021



Rain Tapers Down Overnight



Overcast as showers continue at times tonight with a few passing downpours. Damp with a low between 43 and 48 degrees.



Clouds Lead to Some Sun Sunday

Slow clearing Sunday. There may be some low clouds, fog or even drizzle first thing in the morning. A cool and breezy day with winds out of the northwest between 10 and 15 mph, gusts to 25 mph. Turning partly sunny by mid afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s in southwest Virginia, maxing out around 65 degrees in the Tri-Cities.



Mainly clear and cooler Sunday night. Patchy frost possible especially in the colder spots. A low of 39 degrees.



Warming Up Next Week

Abundant sunshine as we start the next workweek. Warming up Monday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s, around 77 degrees in the Tri-Cities.



Partly cloudy and toasty Tuesday with a high of 82 degrees.



Perhaps even warmer Wednesday with a little taste of summer as we climb into the low to mid 80s Wednesday.



Late Week Rain and Storm Threat

There may be a few showers and storms as early as late Thursday, but rain chances appear to be highest Friday into early Saturday as it stands now. Depending on how much warm, unstable air we have, we may have some stronger storms close by. Cooler air should start working in by next weekend, but it won’t be anything like our recent cold snap.