Storm Team 11: Showers are on the way, a rumble of thunder possible

Storm Team 11

Saturday, March 14, 2020



Good morning!



Scattered showers will begin to move in by the afternoon. We can’t rule out the possibility of a rumble of thunder as well. There is a 70% chance of rain. We will remain cloudy today with highs temperatures in the low to mid 50s.



Rain chances continue tonight as temperatures dip into the mid 40s.



We will start off Sunday with a few leftover showers. There is a 20% chance of rain. Otherwise, mostly cloudy throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid 50s.



After a cooler weekend, temperatures warm once again into the next work week. The rain chances will carry over as well.