Storm Team 11: Showers and thunderstorms tonight, Worst weather expected to stay southwest of us

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Overcast skies tonight with rain and thunderstorms especially during the evening hours. In addition to heavy rain and areas of lightning, a couple storms could be strong with gusty winds. The worst weather is expected to stay to our west and south especially in southern Middle Tennessee and northern Alabama. We will keep an eye on the storms just in case. The low near 52 degrees.



Clouds and rain stay with us through Wednesday morning before turning partly cloudy in the afternoon. The high near 65 degrees.



Mostly clear and cooler Wednesday night with a low of 41 degrees.



More sunshine Thursday. Nice and mild with a high of 73 degrees.



Even warmer Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. There could be some showers mainly in Kentucky and near the Virginia/West Virginia border as of now. Highs in the upper 70s.



We’ll give 80 degrees a good run for its money Saturday afternoon before we have another round of scattered showers and storms. Timing at this point looks to be late Saturday into Sunday morning.