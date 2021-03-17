Storm Team 11: Showers and thunderstorms move in tonight and Thursday morning, couple may be strong or severe

Warmer This Afternoon with a Few Scattered Showers Late

Sunshine and increasing high clouds the rest of today. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. A few widely scattered showers are possible late in the day.

High Wind Threat

A strong storm system will be generating strong winds over the mountains and nearby foothills with wind gusts of 60-70 mph tonight through Thursday morning. Winds will be the strongest early Thursday early morning, even outside of thunderstorms.

Storm Threat Late Tonight/Thursday Morning

A strong line of rain and storms will likely approach the Tri-Cities early Thursday morning with the potential for damaging winds and heavy rain. Given the more stable environment, this strong line will likely weaken as it moves through the Tri-Cities, but certainly stay weather aware of the slight risk for severe storms. An tornado is possible but the greatest concern will be to our south.

A secondary chance for severe storms comes during the afternoon as the atmosphere becomes unstable. Storms have the potential to redevelop and produce hail and isolated damaging winds late Thursday morning through mid afternoon.

Cooler Friday with Lingering Showers

Some showers are still expected Friday before tapering down. A few snowflakes are possible in the highest elevations. Highs in the lower 50s.



Weekend Forecast



The first weekend of spring will feature cold, frosty mornings and pleasant afternoons as highs climb back into the 60s.