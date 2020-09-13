Storm Team 11: Showers and thunderstorms likely after midday Sunday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, September 12, 2020

Good evening! Variable cloud cover overnight with a few widely scattered showers. The best chance of rain overnight is expected in the mountains. The low around 68 degrees.

Times of sun and clouds for Sunday. Other than a few showers in the morning, showers and thunderstorms are much more likely area-wide as the afternoon progresses into the early evening as our next weather maker slides into the region. There is a 70% chance of rain. The high at 84 degrees.



Mostly cloudy with scattered showers around Sunday night. The low at 67 degrees.



Lingering showers possible in spots through Monday morning before we dry out and slowly clear. Skies turn partly cloudy by late afternoon with a less humid feel late in the day. Highs in the lower 80s.



Mostly sunny Tuesday, nice and dry with a nice reprieve in humidity. Lows Tuesday and Wednesday morning are expected to be in the 50s.



Sally is expected to make landfall as a hurricane along the Gulf Coast Tuesday or Wednesday next week. It may help draw in extra moisture our way late in the week.