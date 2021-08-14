Storm Team 11: Showers and thunderstorms dot the landscape at times this weekend

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, August 14, 2021



Summary

Several scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening thanks to a stalled system over our region today, Sunday, and even Monday. After that, tropical moisture keeps the rain chances elevated through at least Wednesday!



Quiet Morning – Storms Increase This Afternoon and Evening

Partly cloudy skies to start Saturday with a couple spotty showers possible through the morning. Clouds, showers and thunderstorms build during the afternoon and evening on an otherwise very warm and humid day with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. Expect heavy rain and vivid lightning with these. Gusty winds are possible in a couple spots. A high of 89 degrees in the Tri-Cities with low to mid 80s in southwest Virginia and upper 70s in the mountains.

Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight especially through 10 PM. Activity dies down by midnight.



More clouds than sun for Sunday and a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms so it is extremely likely Mother Nature will chase you inside at some point this weekend or a couple different times. The best chance of rain Sunday is from late morning through the afternoon and early evening. Highs between 80 and 85 degrees in most communities with low to mid 70s in the mountains.

Still Wet Early Next Week

Very little change to the overall pattern Monday with keep a good opportunity for plenty of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.

Tropical moisture thanks to the remnants of Fred, which is expected to make landfall near Pensacola, Florida Monday, is forecast to move toward the southern Tennessee Valley Tuesday into Wednesday. The southerly flow should pull a lot of that moisture up into east Tennessee and southwest Virginia. Locally heavy rain and even isolated flooding is possible.

Mid to Late Next Week

In the wake of Fred’s remnants, we won’t dry out much. Rain chances stay around 50 to 60%.