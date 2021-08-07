Storm Team 11: Showers and thunderstorms develop by the afternoon

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, August 7, 2021



Summary

This weekend starts off unsettled with limited sunshine and a good chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms thanks to an upper level system moving directly overhead. Just a small rain chance Sunday and even Monday as the heat builds.

Showers and Thunderstorms Return Today

After a pretty dry last day or two, we’ll see a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms today with more clouds than sun in the sky. A few spotty showers are possible by mid to late morning with an increasing potential by early to mid afternoon. Plenty of backyards will get missed but hopefully your yard and garden gets some! A high of 85 degrees in the Tri-Cities, near 80 degrees in southwest Virginia and mid to upper 70s in the mountains.

A few scattered thundershowers continue until about 9 PM. Otherwise, partly cloudy with a low of 63 degrees.

Hotter and Drier Sunday and Monday

More sunshine Sunday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Almost all of us stay dry. There could be a couple showers or storms in the mountains, especially in North Carolina. Highs near 80 degrees in the mountains, mid 80s in southwest Virginia and 90 degrees in the Tri-Cities.



Staying hot Monday with a few thunderstorms mainly close to the higher terrain. There is a 20% chance of rain. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Mid to Late Next Week

Moisture rises again starting later Tuesday and especially by the middle of the week. That eventually means a little less heat again.