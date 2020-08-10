Storm Team 11: Showers and storms make a come back at times this week

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Sunday, August 9, 2020

Good evening! A few passing clouds early on tonight before clouds increase overnight. A stray shower is possible toward daybreak. The low at 63 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds Monday. Disturbances along a northwesterly flow could contribute to storms in spots. The most organized storms may be in the western part of our area. There is a 40% chance of rain. The high at 87 degrees.

Mostly cloudy Monday nigh with a few showers and storms around. The low around 65 degrees.

From there, we have an even better chance of scattered showers and storms starting Tuesday and Wednesday. Locally heavy rain and strong storms are possible. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s. It looks unsettled at times for the workweek ahead.