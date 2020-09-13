Storm Team 11: Showers and some thunderstorms around through this evening, Drying out Monday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, September 13, 2020

Scattered showers are likely along with a few thunderstorms through the evening hours. Expect downpours in spots and a very isolated flash flood risk. The low at 67 degrees.

A few showers may linger into early Monday with lots of cloud cover Monday morning. Slow clearing is expected from north to south with skies gradually becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon. A less humid feel arrives by the end of the day. The high near 82 degrees in the Tri-Cities with mid to upper 70s elsewhere.

Mostly clear Monday night with a cooler and comfortable night. The low at 58 degrees.



Mostly sunny for most of Tuesday. Nice and dry. The high at 83 degrees.



More clouds may start to return Wednesday with a stray shower possibility. At the same time, Hurricane Sally will be near or over the Gulf Coast. The remnants are expected to move through the deep south Wednesday and Thursday. It may come close to the southern Tennessee Valley late Thursday and Friday. That should bring us at least some increase in moisture/rain chances Thursday into Friday but it depends on the timing and future track of the system. Stay tuned for those of you following the forecast for Bristol Race Weekend.

Right now, next weekend itself is looking dry and cooler.