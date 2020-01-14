Storm Team 11: Showers and a few storms tomorrow

Storm Team 11

Monday, January 13, 2020



Expect the cloudy skies to continue this evening and overnight. A few showers will begin to move in late tonight as temperatures dip near 52 degrees. Numerous scattered showers and even a few storms will begin to move in for your Tuesday morning commute. Some of these storms may be strong, but the severe threat is very low. There is a 90% chance of rain on

Tuesday with best coverage around the first half of the day. High temperatures remain well above average near 64 degrees.

Overnight Tuesday rain chances remain with lows near 52 degrees.



There is a 70% chance of rain on Wednesday as the chance of scattered showers and a few storms continue. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 60s. Overnight temperatures drop near 52 degrees.

Thursday we will dry out and cool down slightly. High temperatures will be in the low 50s with partly cloudy skies. Overnight temperatures drop into the mid 30s.



The next weather maker and some changes move in Friday into Saturday. There is a 60% chance at scattered showers on Friday, and the possibility of some wintry mix late Friday into Saturday. There is an 80% chance of rain on Saturday with the possibility of some snow showers early, but mainly rain later. The rain threat ends by Saturday evening and we dry out by Sunday. Highs on Friday and Saturday will be in the upper 40s near 50 degrees.



Have a great evening!