Storm Team 11: Showers and a few storms in spots to start the weekend

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, September 12, 2020

We have some scattered showers over the mountains to start this Saturday. Those really won’t have much luck moving farther west due to downsloping (southeast) winds. However, some additional scattered thunderstorms are expected starting later this afternoon especially for our western communities back toward the Cumberland Plateau. Otherwise, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with plenty of warmth and humidity. The high near 85 degrees.

Partly cloudy tonight with an isolated shower. Rain is more likely at times overnight the closer you are to southeast Kentucky. The low at 68 degrees.

Mostly cloudy for Sunday. The best chance of sunshine will come in the morning through about midday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Sunday afternoon into the evening as our next weather maker slides in from the west. There is a 70% chance of rain, but again, it won’t rain all day. The high around 83 degrees.

Morning clouds and a few lingering thundershowers Monday should give way to partly cloudy skies later in the day.

A drier and less humid feel by Monday night and Tuesday.

Enjoy your weekend!