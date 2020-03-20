Storm Team 11: Showers and a few storms are on the way

Storm Team 11

Thursday, March 19, 2020



Good evening!



Expect mostly cloudy skies to continue into the overnight hours. This will help keep temperatures mild near 60 degrees.



There is a 90% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow. Most of the rain will hold off until late morning, near lunchtime. Mostly cloudy skies will continue as well. Highs will continue to be above average near 72 degrees.



Overnight Friday into Saturday temperatures will near 41 degrees as rain chances continue.

By mid-morning Saturday, most of the rain will be cleared out of the area. We will stay dry most of the day with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be cooler, near 58 degrees. Overnight temperatures dip near 41 degrees.



Sunday starts off dry, but by the evening hours rain returns. There is a 60% chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 40s.



Rain chances stick with us into the next work week. Your location may not see the rain everyday, but there is some sort of chance. Tuesday looks to be the wettest day so far. Highs will start off in the low 60s Monday and every day through the end of the week we will warm towards the low 70s.



Have a great evening!